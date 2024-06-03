Dundonald Bluebell under-20s - featuring players from Glenrothes Athletic pathway team - celebrating league win
That triumph – sealed by a 4-2 final day home victory over Camelon which ultimately saw Bluebell finish two points clear of second-placed Jeanfield Swifts after 22 league games – was supplemented by the squad also reaching the semi-finals of both EOSDL cups (Knockout and League) and the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, including U20 teams from the West of Scotland Development League and Lowland Development League.
Dundonald Bluebell U20s secretary Mark Roughead – whose son Callum played at centre half for the team having come through the pathway but has now joined Newburgh Juniors – told the Glenrothes Gazette: “The boys had a cracking season.
"The league was the main thing we were after and we won that by only losing four games.
"We jumped up from finishing fourth the previous season, and the celebrations after winning the league were really good.
"The guys didn’t actually get the trophy on the night of the Camelon game.
“They picked up the trophy last Saturday, when they had a good celebration.
"We also did really well in the cups, only losing 2-1 in the Challenge Cup to a last minute goal to eventual runners-up Benburb, having missed a penalty at 1-1.
"We were the last Fife team in that Challenge Cup, in a tournament which included East Fife and Kelty Hearts under-20s. Us and Dunbar were the only two East of Scotland teams who made the quarter-finals.
"We probably didn’t turn up in the two semi-finals. They weren’t our best games, I think the pressure just kind of got to them a bit.”
Bluebell under-20s – for whom Lyall Brown was top scorer in the campaign just finished – have their Player of the Year awards ceremony this Friday at Moorside Park, home ground of the first team, who in 2023-24 finished ninth in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.