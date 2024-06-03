Dundonald Bluebell U20s players with league trophy and individual medals

Featuring a squad with a majority of their players sourced from the Glenrothes Athletic pathway team, Dundonald Bluebell under-20s – managed by Steven Perrie and captained by Cameron McGregor - recently completed a memorable 2023-24 campaign by winning the East of Scotland Development League Northern Conference for the very first time.

That triumph – sealed by a 4-2 final day home victory over Camelon which ultimately saw Bluebell finish two points clear of second-placed Jeanfield Swifts after 22 league games – was supplemented by the squad also reaching the semi-finals of both EOSDL cups (Knockout and League) and the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, including U20 teams from the West of Scotland Development League and Lowland Development League.

Dundonald Bluebell U20s secretary Mark Roughead – whose son Callum played at centre half for the team having come through the pathway but has now joined Newburgh Juniors – told the Glenrothes Gazette: “The boys had a cracking season.

"The league was the main thing we were after and we won that by only losing four games.

"We jumped up from finishing fourth the previous season, and the celebrations after winning the league were really good.

"The guys didn’t actually get the trophy on the night of the Camelon game.

“They picked up the trophy last Saturday, when they had a good celebration.

"We also did really well in the cups, only losing 2-1 in the Challenge Cup to a last minute goal to eventual runners-up Benburb, having missed a penalty at 1-1.

"We were the last Fife team in that Challenge Cup, in a tournament which included East Fife and Kelty Hearts under-20s. Us and Dunbar were the only two East of Scotland teams who made the quarter-finals.

"We probably didn’t turn up in the two semi-finals. They weren’t our best games, I think the pressure just kind of got to them a bit.”