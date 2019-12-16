Dundonald change manager but poor run continues with home defeat

Dundonald Bluebell 2 Broxburn 3

Dundonald Bluebell were looking to put an end to their poor run of results with a victory over Broxburn.

It was former Raith Rovers and East Fife defender Kevin Forthingham's first game as manager after the midweek reshuffle which saw Lee Dair go back to being the assistant manager due to work commitments.

A mix-up between Bluebell goalkeeper Lennox and Drummond gave Broxburn the first chance of the match but they put the ball wide.

Dundonald responded to this let off but when Smith knocked the ball down for McKenzie the midfielder slipped when he was about to hit it and the chance went abegging.

The visitors should have taken a half time lead when they had only Lennox to beat but the shot was too close to the 'keeper and he made the save.

​Broxburn started the second half well and had Dundonald under pressure.

The home defence stood up to the task and a fine counter attack could have given them the lead but after a good surging run by McKenzie his final pass to Ness was poor and the chance was lost.

It was the visitors who got the all important first goal but there was a bit of good fortune about it as a cross from the left was blocked a few times by the Dundonald defence but the ball fell to a Broxburn player and he slotted it into the net.

The visitors increased their lead when Gay was dispossessed as he came out his own box and the striker fired the ball past Lennox and into the net.

All credit to Dundonald for not letting their heads go down, even though they were two behind, and they pulled one back when Dall fired Smith's knock down into the net.

Dundonald got themselves back on level terms when, after some good play, Cargill picked out Smith on the right-hand side of the box and the big striker fired in a fierce shot which McKenzie headed into the net.

Dundonald were on the ascent at this point as they pushed for the winner but they failed to stop a cross coming in from the left-hand side of the box and Broxburn headed it into the net and take home all three points.

This game was played in atrocious conditions but it was the same for both teams.

Dundonald can count themselves unlucky not to take something from this match because, like last week, there was nothing between the two sides.

The Cardenden side are not in action again until Saturday, December 28 when they travel the short distance to Crossgates Primrose for a local derby.