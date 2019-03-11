Dundonald defeated by league leaders Bonnyrigg

Dundonald went down to a 3-1 home defeat to unbeaten league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose in this League B match.

After drawing with them, away from home, earlier in the season they had hoped that with home advantage they could take all three points this time.

Dundonald had the strong wind at their back in the first half which was making it difficult for both teams to play good football.

The first real effort on goal came from Dundonald when a ball into the box was headed out and fell to Scott Durie, but his long range shot went just over the bar.

It was Bonnyrigg who managed to brake the deadlock after Smith was dispossessed on the half way line. The Rose attacked quickly down the left and when the ball was fired across the goal McDaid turned it into his own net as he tried to clear the danger.

A good save from Dundonald keeper Lennox prevented the visitors from adding to their lead before half time.

Dundonald knew they would be under pressure in the second half as the visitors had the wind advantage and only a well timed tackle by Durie stopped Bonnyrigg from being in on goal.

Dundonald keeper Lennox also did well when he tipped a free kick over the bar.

A quick counter attack and great ball from Campbell allowed Mckenzie to slot the ball into the net and get the Bell back on level terms.

Bonnyrigg regained the lead when they scored from a corner.

With five minutes remaining Dundonald thought they had equalised when McKenzie turned Drummond’s cross into the net but after some debate the linesman said the ball was out before the cross came into the box.

As the match drew to a close Bonnyrigg scored again when a ball in from the right was turned into the net.

This match was played in a fierce wind and on a heavy park but it was the same for both teams. In the end Bonnyrigg managed to handle the conditions better but this was a much improved performance from Dundonald.

Dundonald: Lennox, Durie, Drummond, McDaid, Webberburn, Ness, Gay, McKenzie, Wallace, Smith, Campbell. Sub – Mekle