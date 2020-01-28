Dundonald finally break Penicuik jinx in style

Penicuik Athletic 1 Dundonald Bluebell 4

Dundonald found themselves on the road again for this East of Scotland Premier League match with Penicuik.

The Bell have found victories hard to come by at this ground but after last week’s victory over Dunbar confidence was high.

The visitors got the perfect start when McKenzie played in Strang who slotted the ball into the net to give Dundonald an early lead.

Strang was unlucky not to score again but was denied by the keeper.

After some good build up play a neat little back flick from Cargill found McKenzie and the midfielder fired the ball into the roof of the net to double Dundonald’s lead.

Penicuik were stunned too be two down inside the first 15 minutes but they started to push forward and created a few chances.

Forbes was unlucky to see his header go over and Tansey was denied by a sensational save from Dundonald keeper James Lennox.

The visitors always looked dangerous on the break and only a great save from Watt in goal for Penicuik stopped Hendry from scoring the goal of the season.

The left back picked up the ball inside his own half drove forward dribbling past anyone who came towards him and when he got inside the box fired in a great shot that was heading into the net but Watt somehow tipped it over.

​Dundonald knew that Penicuik would be looking to put them under pressure from the start of the second half but the visitors handled this well and limited Penicuik to a few long-range shots.

That was until the 58th minute when Connolly scored after Dundonald failed to clear their lines.

The visitors reacted well to this set back and regained their two-goal advantage when Drummond headed in Strang's cross for their third.

Three minutes later a quickly taken free kick by Gay allowed Cargill to run in on goal and when the little striker squared the ball to McKenzie he fired the ball into the net for his second and Dundonald’s fourth.

As the game drew to a close, and with Penicuik pushing forward, both Ness and Dall had great chances to increase Dundonald’s lead but failed to do so.

This was fine win by Dundonald who played some good football and were ruthless in front of goal.

They will be looking to keep this winning form up when they face Dunbar at home this Saturday.