Dundonald good form continues with another away victory

Dunbar United 3 Dundonald Bluebell 4

Dundonald headed back to Dunbar for the second time in a fortnight after their own park was declared unplayable and the fixture was swapped.

The visitors got off to the worst possible start, falling behind after five minutes when they failed to clear the ball and McFarlane scored from the edge of the box.

Dundonald midfielder Lewis McKenzie had a great chance to level the score when he got a free header at the back post but he put it over.

Dunbar could have increased their lead when they broke into the box but a great tackle from Durie cleared the danger.

Dundonald started to get the ball down and dominate the play after that let off and when a great ball by Cargill found Strang inside the box the striker was fouled as he attempted to shoot and a penalty was given.

Cargill made no mistake with the spot kick to level the scores.

Strang should have given Dundonald the lead before half time when he had only the keeper to beat but he scuffed his shot and the defender cleared the ball off the line.

Dundonald had finished the first half strong and they continued to put Dunbar under pressure after the break.

Kevin Fotheringham's men were playing with confidence at this stage and stroking the ball around looking for an opening.

This paid off when, after a good move, Cargill found space out on the right and chipped the 'keeper to give his side the lead.

Dunbar were struggling to hold on at this point and when they gave away a free kick on the edge of the box Gay’s shot wasn’t held by the keeper and Strang was on hand to fire the ball into the net.

With Dundonald in control of the game the home side got a lifeline when Ballantyne curled in a superb goal from the edge of the box.

This was only a minor set-back for Dundonald as they regained their two goal advantage when Cargill squared the ball to Gay and he drilled it into the net.

The visitors continued to look dangerous but could not add to their goal tally.

As the game drew to a close Dunbar scored again when Dundonald got caught pushing forward.

Dundonald are now four matches unbeaten away from home having found a formation that works for them and are starting to turn chances into goals.

This Saturday, Bluebell travel to face league leaders Bo'ness United. Kick-off 2.30 p.m.