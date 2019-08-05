Dundonald improve in second half to claim victory at Newtongrange

Newtongrange Star 0 Dundonald Bluebell 3

Dundonald headed to Newtongrange on Saturday full of confidence after opening the Central Taxis Premier League season a fine midweek performance in a 2-2 draw with Bo'ness United.

The first half of this match was a poor affair with both teams struggling to create any goal scoring chances.

Newtongrange had the the lions share of possession and had a few half chances but Dundonald's only efforts at goal were two long range shots that were easily dealt with.

​The Dundonald management team would have had plenty to say in their half-time team talk after their poor first half performance.

The visitors had a great chance to take the lead early in the second half but Wilson blasted the ball over the bar.

Dundonald had goalkeeper James Lennox to thank for keeping the score level when he made a great save after Newtongrange had found space inside the box.

The visitors opened the scoring when Gay fired the ball into the net after Smith's effort was saved.

The big striker didn't have to wait long to get his name on the score sheet when he headed home from close range.

These two goals knocked the home side's confidence and they fell further behind when Smith headed a Ness cross into the net for his second and Dundonald's third.

Dundonald will be happy to come away with all three points but against stronger opposition they could have been out of this match before half-time.

In this league they will have to perform for the full 90 minutes if they want to have any success.