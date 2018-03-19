Dundonald manager quits following weekend defeat

Dundonald Bluebell are on the hunt for a new managerial team following the sudden departure of boss Stevie Kay and his assistants.

Kay quit following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Bonnyrigg Rose, with coaches Lee Dair and Ryan Blackadder also exiting the East Superleague side.

A former Ballingry Rovers boss, Kay leaves the Moorside Park club sitting fifth in the table, having led them to a sixth-place finish last season in their first ever Superleague campaign.

In a club statement issued this morning, Dundonald confirmed: “It is with regret that the club can announce that manager Stevie Kay resigned from his position as manager of Dundonald Bluebell yesterday morning.

“Also leaving the club are Stevie’s coaches Lee Dair and Ryan Blackadder.

“The club would like to thank Stevie, Lee and Ryan for their contribution and wish them well for the future.”

In the meantime the club are inviting applications for the manager’s position and interested parties should contact general manager Allan Halliday on 07725199773 or email allanhal@gmx.com.