Dundonald push for top five finish with win over Haddington

With only five games left to play Dundonald were looking to take all three points from Haddington to help secure their place in next seasons East of Scotland Superleague.

Bluebell found themselves playing against the wind in the first half of this 4-2 win and it played a part in Haddington’s first chance.

McDaid got caught out with the flight of the ball which allowed the Haddington forward a shot at goal which rebounded off the bar.

This was McDaid’s last contribution has he went off injured and was replaced with U19s player Kieran Dall.

The game was an even affair at this point with neither team able to create any goal scoring chance.

It was the home side who eventually broke the deadlock. A good turn by Smith inside the box allowed him to square the ball to Drummond who slotted it into bottom corner of the net.

Haddington thought they had equalised when the broke in numbers and scored but it was ruled offside.

Moments later the visitors had the ball in the net again but it was also offside.

With half time looming Mikey Ness rounded goalkeeper but stayed on his feet instead of going down and the chance went begging.

With the wind at their backs Dundonald put Haddington under pressure from the start of the second half.

Gay was unlucky to see his lopping shot being tipped over the bar by the goalkeeper.

Haddington pulled one back through Declan Quin on 57 minutes but the comebacj was shortlived; Campbell made it 2-1 just three minutes later after good hold up play from Smith.

Smith was then unlucky not to score himself after Gay put him through on goal and his lob had the the goalkeeper beaten but unfortunately came back off the bar.

Campbell made it 3-1 after a headed assist from Dall then ten minutes later the striker got his hat trick and Dundonald’s fourth when Smith again put him through on goal.

Haddington make it 4-2 after a soft free kick from Shaun Hill somehow found its way into the net.

Dundonald had the game won at this point but put themseleves under needless pressure by continuing to push forward and, with tired legs, failing to get back thus giving Haddington chances in the closing minutes.

This was a good win for Dundonald has it helps their quest for a place in next season’s Superleague.

Dundonald Bluebell: Lennox, Durie, Drummond, McDaid, Webberburn, Ness, Gay, McKenzie, Wallace, Smith, Campbell. Subs: Dall, Wilson.