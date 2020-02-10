Dundonald suffer narrow loss at league leaders Bo’ness.

It was another away game for Dundonald as they headed to Bo’ness to face the league leaders.

After an impressive run off results the “Bell” had nothing to fear.

The windy conditions would make things difficult for both teams but the new astro surface meant that the surface was in perfect condition.

It was the visitors who had the first chance of the match.

Wallace won the ball on the edge of the Bo’ness box and fired in a great shot but it went over the bar.

A good ball into the Dundonald box was missed by everyone much to the relief off the visiting support.

In the 22nd minute the league leaders broke the deadlock.

Gay was caught in possession as he tried to dribble out of his own box United quickly switched the ball out to the right and when the cross came in Keast got to the ball first and headed it into the net.

Dundonald put this disappointment behind them and had a great chance to equalize when Chalmers found himself in space inside the box but the defender got back just as he was about to shot.

Half time 1-0.

Dundonald started the second half well and had Bo’ness under pressure.

Gay put two great balls into the box which only needed a touch.

Webberburn should have scored when a corner fell to him but he blasted his shot over the bar.

Both sides were fighting hard at this point to gain the upper hand in a very even game.

The home side were denied when Lennox made a great save and Strang had a great chance for Dundonald but he tried to chest it down when he maybe should have hit it first time.

Bo’ness were awarded a soft penalty when a cross struck Wilson’s hand but justice was done when Lennox saved the spot kick with his feet. The visitors continued to press but could not get the equalizer they deserved.

This game was played in very difficult conditions but both teams tried to get the ball down and play football but, in the end Bo’ness got the all important goal that separated two evenly matched teams.