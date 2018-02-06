Dundonald turn tables on Star with late show

Dundonald Bluebell 3 Newtongrange Star 1

Two late goals secured a win for Dundonald in a game where the visitors failure to take their chances came back to cost them dearly.

Bluebell started well and had a great chance to open the scoring after only three minutes when Smith burst through the middle from a simple long ball over the top of the Star defence.

Renton in the Star goal did exceptionally well to race from his line to block the effort at the striker’s feet.

It was the visitors, however, who took the lead after 12 minutes. O’Brien did well to hold the ball up before drawing a foul from Forbes. Dead ball specialist Dale O’Hara stepped forward to blast the ball into the bottom corner giving Lennox in the home goal little chance.

Newtongrange continued to hold the upper hand in the first 20 minutes of the game without really troubling Lennox.

However, Star fell asleep after 22 minutes when a quick free kick played to Moffat on the edge of the area. His deflected effort beat Renton but Scott was on the post to clear off the line.

The visitors then created a couple of chances, Scott was stopped by the linesman’s flag when clean through after 30 minutes before Campbell blasted miles over after a good move four minutes later.

Star should have doubled their advantage after 37 minutes when O’Brien burst clean through. He drew the 'keeper but rather than roll it past him he chose to blast it and was a bit unlucky to see it cannon off the underside of the bar.

The visitors again started the second half on the front foot with an effort from Porteous being fumbled behind for a corner. From the resulting kick the same player was inches wide with a header from 12 yards.

Slowly but surely the Bluebell started to get more into things and in 51 minutes the visitors' goalkeeper Renton punched a Walton corner to the edge of the box then had to recover quickly to save the ball on his line after a Campbell snap shot that came through a ruck of legs.

Star had another glorious chance after 57 minutes. A nice passing move cut through the Dundonald defence. O’Brien neatly slipped in Scott but with just the keeper to beat his weak side foot finish was easily saved.

Star were made to pay for all the missed chances after 64 minutes when Lewis McKenzie rose unchallenged to bullet a header from a corner that was deflected in by Smith.

It was the Bluebell's turn to now dominate proceedings and it was no surprise when on 88 minutes McKenzie powerfully broke forward evading numerous attempted tackles and drove the ball into the bottom corner of the net in what was a sensational goal.

To rub salt in the visitors' wounds Smith made it 3-1 right on 90 minutes with the Star defence sleeping to a quickly worked free kick.

Bluebell's desire and spirit was shown in abundance in difficult conditions and this commitment was enough to get the three points which keeps them in second place in the East Superleague.

Dundonald: Lennox, Durie, Drummond, Wedderburn, Wilson, Forbes, Walton, Campbell, Smith, McKenzie, Moffat. Subs: Hendry, Meikle, Kay, Payne, Bell.