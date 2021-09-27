Dundonald undone at the double by Penicuik

The Midlothian side had already knocked the ‘Bell out of the Scottish Cup this season by the same scoreline, and returned to Moorside park for a league repeat on Saturday.

They got off to a flier when McCrory-Irving opened the scoring in the third minute.

Five minutes later, Kateleza drove down the Dundonald left wing, sent over a cross to the back post where McCrory-Irving somehow managed to knock the ball over the bar when it seemed easier to score.

Dundonald got the equaliser in the 26th minute when Smith headed home at the back post with Penicuik claiming offside.

Right on half time, Dundonald attacked down the Penicuik left and Smith crossed the ball into the box, but the glancing header went wide of the target.

Into the second half, and Dundonald tore the Penicuik defence apart with an excellent passing move, but Watt was on hand to pull off a superb one handed save.

Penicuik restored their lead in the 52nd minute when Walsh cheekily back heeled a lob over Marley into the net.

With just two minutes to go Dundonald were handed the opportunity to equalise when they were awarded a penalty kick, Thomson penalised for a high boot.