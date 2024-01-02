Centre back Daniel O’Reilly was Raith Rovers’ hero as his double helped Ian Murray’s team to a 2-1 league victory against Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel O'Reilly celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park (Pics by Dave Johnston)

The Stark's Park outfit are now 16 matches unbeaten in league and cups and remain top of the Scottish Championship with 44 points from 19 games, three points ahead of second-placed Dundee United who were 3-0 victors at Arbroath on Tuesday.

In front of a bumper Fife derby crowd of 8,447, early pressure for the Pars saw Josh Edwards’ left footer saved by Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski after just a minute, before Chris Hamilton’s header from six yards went narrowly wide.

But Raith survived this onslaught and went in front when O’Reilly netted his first goal from close range on 11 minutes after home goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet had flapped at a cross.

The visitors were now in the ascendancy and Josh Mullin, Euan Murray and Lewis Vaughan were all thwarted with goal attempts before the hosts equalised against the run of play on 38 minutes when Ben Summers shot home from the edge of the box right footed.

Into the second half and Raith went 2-1 up through O’Reilly on 51 minutes when he headed in following a Mullin corner.

Dunfermline created further chances but couldn’t add to their tally and the sizeable Raith contingent of travelling fans celebrated another win after seven minutes of injury time.

Incredibly, Tuesday’s game already marked the fifth time Raith and Dunfermline had gone head to head with each other this season.

Previous league encounters had seen Murray’s Kirkcaldy outfit see off James McPake’s side 1-0 away from home on August 26, before winning by the same scoreline at Stark’s Park on October 28, both thanks to Sam Stanton goals.

With Raith and Dunfermline having also played each other in two cup competitions during the 2023-24 campaign – the Pars won 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 league cup group stage draw in Kirkcaldy on July 15 before Rovers got revenge via a 3-0 Scottish Cup third round success at East End Park on November 24 – it is fair to say that the element of surprise was lacking for this latest encounter.