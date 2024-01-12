Dunfermline Athletic ban fans from ground after attack on Raith Rovers’ fan
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club confirmed the move following a ”thorough investigation and dialogue with Police Scotland.” It’s the latest development after footage of the incident was shared on social media and widely condemned by both clubs, fans and players. Police have arrested six people in connection with the incident and their inquiries are on going.
A statement from the Pars said: “After the recent home game against Raith Rovers, a number of individuals have been issued with stadium banning orders. The club re-iterates the condemnation of the scenes post match on Tuesday 2nd January and any individuals identified by further investigations will also be subject to stadium banning orders.”
Earlier this week the Raith fan, Kieren Ross, was told his season ticket for 2024-25 had bene paid by SRJ Windows, the Pars' main sponsor.
In a social media post, the company said: “After the terrible events, following the DAFC v Raith Rovers match, SRJ, as DAFC’s main sponsor, wanted to show our support for Kieren. We have today paid Raith Rovers Football Club, for a season ticket for Kieren, for season 2024-25. We are pleased to assist Kieren in a very small way. As a father himself, our chairman spoke to Kieren’s mother in person to let her know that we would like to help, and offer our full support. Rivalry and competition is healthy, but friendship, tolerance and respect are much more important.”