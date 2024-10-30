Garry Wright reckons Saints' young loanees have a bright future in the game (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Ahead of his side’s return to East of Scotland Football League Premier Division action at home to Tynecastle this weekend, St Andrews United manager Garry Wright has lauded the positive early season impact of his two young loan signings from Dunfermline Athletic – centre-back John Todd and central midfielder Freddie Rowe.

"Both boys have done well and won some man-of-the-match awards in their games,” Wright said. "John’s played two games and he’s been man-of-the-match in both.

"Him and Freddie have massive futures in football I think. Not with us, because they can definitely go on to better things.

“John and Freddie are both on loan to us for the whole season. But, like last season when we had boys on loan from Dundee, their parent club has an option to call them back.

"I’m not concerned about Dunfermline recalling them. If it happens, it happens. First and foremost, if they are doing well with us that’s the main thing.”

Todd and Rowe will no doubt be key players for second bottom Saints – who have six points from nine league matches – as they resume Premier Division duties this weekend at home to a 12th-placed Tynecastle side who are just a point above Wright’s team in the table having played two games more.

The gaffer said: “I have a glance at the league table but I don’t look at it and think there is a massive gap here and there with teams.

"Like the other week when we went down to Penicuik Athletic (a 0-0 draw for Saints in their last league outing on October 19) and everybody told me that would be a tough game, which it was.

"We were expected to go down there and get beaten but in the end I was disappointed we didn’t come away with a win. We had more than enough chances.

"If we play how we did in that game against Tynecastle I think we have a very good chance of getting the three points.

"We’re playing well, there’s games that we should have won that we didn’t. It’s just the fine margins with teams punishing us after we miss chances. I fancy us at home and it’s a game I’m confident we can get something out of.”

Wright said that crocked skipper Ryan Roche is nearing fitness after several weeks out with a shoulder injury.

He added: “Ryan is back in training and he looks really sharp. We are not sure if he’ll be fit enough to play this Saturday but we are certainly thinking he’ll be available for the following week.

"Ryan has been a massive loss for us. He played virtually every game for us last year, club captain. So regular vice captain Tom Milne has taken on that role.

"We’ve adapted to his absence by bringing in a couple of young boys who have played at centre-half and Ryan McManus has gone in as a makeshift centre-half at times and been excellent.

"It’s not been ideal missing Ryan and with the type of player he is it will be good to get him back, especially with his experience and leadership skills.”

Wright doesn’t think his team will be adversely affected from having no competitive fixture last weekend.

He said: “I don’t think the boys will be rusty coming back this Saturday because they train quite hard, so I’m definitely not worried about that.

"Plus, they have their fitness own stuff that they have to do.

"They go to the gym and go for runs. It’s not a set programme, they know what they need to work on.

"Like most teams, a lot of boys go and do fitness in their spare time anyway.

"Fitness in the squad is very high.”

Saints will be without suspended pair Finlay Kerr and Logan Halliday against Tynecastle, with both players landing a one-game ban after being red carded at Penicuik Athletic. Other than Roche, everyone else is definitely fit.