Dunfermline derby is bigger than cup final, says Raith star Ross Matthews

Ross Matthews with young Raith fan, Alexander Daly. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Though he says leading the team to cup final glory on Sunday was the proudest moment of his career so far, the midfielder claims the Fife derby clash is salient in the club’s season as they strive for a Premiership play-off place.

“The league has been our main focus and we have to get into the play-off spot," he said, “that’s the minimum we expect.

“We have been looking for that boost and we haven’t been on a great run.

The Raith squad with the SPFL Trust Trophy in front of their fans. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“In the last few games we maybe were lacking some luck.

“Hopefully the final can get us going and give us a push to get ourselves into the play-offs.

“People talk about having a hangover after winning a final but we couldn’t have a bigger game to go into than a derby with Dunfermline.

“That game is even bigger than the Cup Final.”

Matthews was Raith captain on the day. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 26-year-old captained the club for the second time during the recent 3-3 draw with Arbroath and with the club’s regular captain Kyle Bendictus suspended and vice-captain Christophe Berra only fit enough for the bench, manager John McGlynn handed the armband to Matthews once again for the cup final meeting with Queen of the South.

He said: “I found out on Saturday when the gaffer named the team and Christophe wasn’t fit enough to start.

“If he was he would have been the captain instead, so it was an honour for me.

“Kyle and Christophe are great guys and I spoke to them before the game about things.

“Kyle lifted it with me but he deserved his moment as well. He played in all the rounds before and he is a great captain.

“It didn’t change anything for me being captain, it was just more special to get to lift the trophy.

“I’m delighted and I have been at the club almost nine years and Sunday was my proudest moment being able to captain the team.

“It was such a special moment in front of the fans and all my friends and family.

“I didn’t think we were great in the first half and Queens deserved their goal at the end of the first half.

“We were better in the second half and created some good chances.

“Matej [Poplatnik] up top was different class and it was one of the best performances I have ever seen from a striker.”

With the focus switching to tonight’s trip to East End Park, Matthews said the squad had to reluctantly temper their cup celebrations.

“I had a group of 20 of my family and friends who were at the game.

“My dad hired a bus to bring them all through and people say it was a party bus but it was a minibus.

“They left early on Sunday to get through but it was probably a party bus on the way back!

"They went back to my mum and dad’s for a party.

“We were training on Monday so we weren’t able to join in the celebrations and we didn’t even have a drink as we had the Fife derby to prepare for.