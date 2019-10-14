Pic by Alan Murray; 12/10/2019; Dunipace FC v Glenrothes FC; Denny, Falkirk; Westfield Park, Townhouse Street, FK6 5DW; Falkirk District; Scotland; ''1st half

Dunipace 3 Glenrothes 1: In pictures

Glenrothes FC exited the South Challenge Cup on Saturday following a 3-1 defeat at Dunipace.

Photographer Alan Murray captured some of the action.

An aerial duel
An aerial duel
First half action
First half action
Dunipace goal
