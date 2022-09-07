Dunipace 4-2 Kirkcaldy & Dysart: One sent off from each team as Dysart defeated in league clash

Kirkcaldy manager Craig Ness is not happy after being yellow-carded for remonstrating on the touchline (Pics by Scott Louden)

After 10 minutes a long ball out by Dysart’s McEwan found Donald and good link up play with Kinnaird led to a good effort by Donald but he shot just wide.

Kirkham then got on the end of a corner for the visitors but his free header was saved by Kane in the Dunipace goal.

The opening goal came after 26 minutes and it was for the home side as McGuckin drove at the K & D defence with a great run which ended with him beating Gear in the K & D goal.

It was to prove a frustrating afternoon for Dysart

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors immediately went back on the attack and after 28 minutes only an excellent fingertip save by home keeper Kane prevented Kinnaird getting the equaliser.

Dinipace then hit a quickfire second goal after 30 minutes when a free-kick from the right taken by McGroary found Dunipace's Grant between two defenders and his header gave Gear no chance to double their lead at 2-0.

Dunipace had a further chance on 39 minutes by Grant which brought out a good save from Gear.

With the next goal being crucial, Dysart started the second half looking to exert some pressure on he home defence and a great cross whipped into the goalmouth by Bridgeford caused a bit of panic in the box but there was no-one there to take advantage.

Joe McGuckin celebrates after putting Dunipace 1-0 up

The third goal was not long in coming although much to K & D's disappointment and came from a very soft penalty when Dunipace's Grant appeared to barge into McEwan and fell over as McEwan cleared in the box.

Dinipace's McGuckin despatched the spot kick for a 3-0 lead.

K & D did get a lifeline after 72 minutes though when Dunipace went down to 10 men with Ashe getting his second yellow card after a foul on Falconer who was running in on goal.

Just as K & D had a glimmer of hope in getting back into the game, good play between Colley and Grant resulted in Grant shooting and his shot was deflected in off the unfortunate Kirkham for an own goal and a 4-0 lead.

Fife side are eighth in the table after defeat

Kirkcaldy & Dysart did not give up though and continued to look for a goal that would spark them back into life.

Their cause was not helped though after 73 minutes though when Sam Kirkham picked up a second yellow card, evening the sides up again at 10 v 10.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart finally pulled one back after 85 minutes when a good move started by Cooper found Donald who played in Bridgeford for an excellent finish.

Straight from the kick-off Smith picked up the ball and ran in behind the static home defence, rounded the keeper and slid the ball into an empty net and all of a sudden K & D were back in the game at 4-2 but with the clock against them.

K & D pushed to the final whistle and a Jeffries shot went just over the bar and a last minute Cooper strike rattled the woodwork, but K & D had left themselves with too much to do and the game finished 4-2 to Dunipace.