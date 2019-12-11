Dunshalt’s Louis Appere helps fire Dundee United to the summit

Dunshalt’s Louis Appere says it’s great to hit the goal trail after helping fire Dundee United into a 10 point lead in the Scottish Championship.

Louis has become a key part of Robbie Neilson’s first team as the Tannadice club aim to make a long awaited return to the top flight.

They’re bang on track to do that, heading into the festive fixtures with a comfortable lead over nearest challengers Inverness Caley, Dunfermline and Ayr United.

Forward Louis , a former Bell Baxter pupil,has been in terrific form in recent weeks, netting the winner in United’s 2-1 win over Alloa on Saturday before hitting the first in his side’s victory by the same scoreline on Tuesday night against Morton.

The 20-year-oldsays he’s delighted to be helping the team push for promotion.

“I’ve been playing well personally, I’ve been happy with how I’ve been playing,” he said.

“I wanted that goal (v Alloa) because I’ve been setting up a few but I know I can score them myself so I was happy to get it and hopefully I can get a few more.”

Louis’s success on the field will come as little surprise to those who helped nurture him as a youth.

The striker made waves with Cupar based AM Soccer and famously was invited for a trial with Italian club Roma.

He eventually signed with Dundee United’s development squad and in May last year signed a new deal with United until 2020.

Louis was sent on loan to Broughty Athletic at the end of last season where he did enough to impress Tangerines boss Robbie Neilson, scoring23 goals in a four month stint.

“Going out on loan helped me and working with the coaching staff here (Dundee United) is making me a better player,” said Louis of his loan move to the East Region Super League.

Manager Neilson had no issues with handing him a top team role during the side’s Betfred Cup campaign during the early part of the season which continued into the league season.