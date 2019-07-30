Dunsmore credits East Fife team mates for week to remember

East Fife’s Aaron Dunsmore paid tribute to his team mates after they qualified for the next round of the Betfred Cup.

The defender scored the penalty against Hearts which secured the bonus point for the Fifers which was enough to take them through to the knock-out stages.

He said his fellow players and management deserve praise for the way in which the reacted after losing the first game in Group D to Cowdenbeath.

“We were disappointed after the defeat to Cowdenbeath,” he said, “we knew we hadn’t been good enough but since then, what a week it’s been.

“Beating two teams and them drawing with Hearts and getting the bonus point – it’s been some week.

“Against Stenhousemuir we played well then beating Dundee United who are one of the favourites for the Championship when we thoroughly merited the 2-0 win, and could have scored even more, shows how well we’ve been doing.

“It’s been a great turnaround from us so lots of credit needs to go to the players and the staff.”

The 23-year-old said he thought the Fifers were well deserving of the point against Hearts, even after they started slowly and fell behind to a first half goal.

“I thought Hearts started really well.

“Being the full-time team they came out of the traps really well but I thought we came back into the game after they scored.

“In the second half I thought we did really well to match them.

“They’re the full-time team and we’re part time, but we matched them stride for stride which is a credit to us and continues the way in which we’ve played in the last two games.”

Dunsmore admitted he hadn’t been one of the first to step forward when it came to the penalty shoot-out.

“Definitely not! I don’t usually take penalties, I was hoping it wouldn’t get to me! But I’m just really happy that we got the win in the shoot out.”

Now Dunsmore and his team mates head into the league campaign with a trip to Clyde.

“We’ve good momentum now.

“Obviously Clyde have just got promoted so it’s going to be a hard game but we’ll be going there flying and our aim will be to win the game.”