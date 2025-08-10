Dylan Easton chips in with seventh goal of season for Raith Rovers for victory v Ayr

Dylan Easton celebrating at full-time after Raith Rovers’ 1-0 William Hill Championship win away to Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

​​Midfielder-cum-forward Dylan Easton was quick off the mark away to Ayr United on Saturday to earn Raith Rovers their first win of the new William Hill Championship football season.

That goal arrived only a minute into the game after the 31-year-old spotted that home goalkeeper David Mitchell had strayed too far off his line and sent a chip over him from 30 yards out.

Manager Barry Robson’s visiting Fifers then proceeded to defend that lead for the next hour and a half for their first victory at Somerset Park in four visits, their last one having been back in February 2024.

Easton’s goal, playing up front just behind Paul McMullan in a near-four-four-two formation, was his fifth in three games and seventh so far this campaign.

Dylan Easton and Paul McMullan celebrating Raith Rovers’ 1-0 William Hill Championship win away to Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

It was one of five shots on target for the Kirkcaldy club, a figure matched by their hosts as they tried in vain to find a way past visiting No 1 Josh Rae, though the Fifers managed another four off target to Ayr’s three.

Saturday’s defeat in front of a crowd of 2,570 leaves gaffer Scott Brown’s hosts seventh in the table with just one point from a possible six and his namesake opposition skipper’s side fourth, level on four points from two fixtures with second-placed Arbroath and third-placed Dunfermline Athletic, their next opponents on Friday, August 22, with kick-off at their Stark’s Park home ground in Kirkcaldy at 7.45pm.

Robson was happy with the way his team safeguarded their slender lead from start to finish and the fighting spirit on show, telling Raith TV afterwards: “I think in the first half we controlled the game well. We pressed, we counter-pressed and we got a goal out of that and we dealt with that well.

“They tried to play into areas we wanted them to go to and we got up against them.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Josh Rae celebrating at full-time after the Fifers beat Ayr United 1-0 away at Somerset Park on Saturday (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

“We missed a few chances but it was pleasing to come away with a one-nil result.

“I was really pleased with the mentality of the team. That’s a big thing I always go on about.

“I came here seven months ago, whenever it was, and I’d only been in the door a few days when we came down to Ayr United and we went two-nil down within 12 minutes. Flip that over and it’s a whole different scenario now, with our teamwork, work ethic, fight and determination.

“Was it a scintillating display of the football we like to play or a re-run of some of the good stuff we’ve played? No, it wasn’t that, but we had to find another way of winning a game, and when you come to Ayr, you often need to do that.

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson watching his side winning 1-0 away to Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

“Some games are going to be good on the eye and we’re going to play well, and in some games we’re going to have to fight, and we did that.”

The 46-year-old was delighted by how Easton seized his chance when opportunity knocked to get off the mark, saying: “We tried to be a bit clever. We went with three midfield players in the middle of the pitch. We knew it was going to be difficult and we knew they’d overload in there so we went with three midfield players in there, trying to surprise them a bit by playing Dylan and Paul up top.

“We like to mix it up. We don’t like to be a predictable team.

“I think we got our selection right.”