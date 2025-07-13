​Dylan Easton on target from spot twice as Raith Rovers get new football season off to winning start at Elgin City

Dylan Easton, seen here in prior action in May, scored two penalties during a 5-1 Premier Sports Cup win away to Elgin City on Saturday (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

​Raith Rovers got their latest Premier Sports Cup campaign under way with a 5-1 thumping of Elgin City on the road on Saturday.

​Dylan Easton, playing on the left up front with Lewis Vaughan and Paul McMullan in a 3-4-3 formation, scored twice from the penalty spot in front of a crowd of 1,025, including 456 visiting supporters in Moray, on ten minutes and 60, and also provided an assist for a 37th-minute goal from right-back Jai Rowe.

The Fifers’ other scorers were centre-forward Vaughan on 38 minutes and midfielder Josh Mullin on 72, with Jack Murray getting a goal back past visitimng goalkeeper Josh Rae for their Borough Briggs hosts on 54.

Easton’s penalties were among three awarded to Raith by referee Sean Murdoch for fouls on Easton, 31, with home keeper Tom McHale saving the other, taken by Vaughan, 29, on 12 minutes.

Next up for manager Barry Robson’s side is a visit from William Hill League Two new boys East Kilbride, 3-1 losers at home to Raith’s new William Hill Championship rivals St Johnstone at the weekend, this Tuesday, with kick-off at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park at 7.45pm.

Both Rovers and Elgin scored with half of their shots on target, with the visitors managing another five off target to their League Two opponents’ two.

Robson, 46, was glad to get his first full campaign as manager of Rovers off to a winning beginning, telling Raith TV afterwards: “I thought we were good.

“We pressed the ball well, with lots of good counter-pressure, and we moved it fast. Elgin found it difficult against us.

“Our front three’s movement caused them problems.

“With Scott Brown and Ross Matthews going in the middle of the pitch and chipping away, going at them, counter-pressing every time we gave the ball away and swarming around them, they found that diificult.

“I thought we were a bit wasteful in the first half, I must say. Obviously we missed a penalty and Paul McMullan got through one-on-one and we hit the bar, so I was bit annoyed at that and I was really annoyed about the goal we lost because we shouldn’t have conceded that goal. We need to make sure we keep the back door shut.

“The boys were terrific but we’ve got a long way to go. We’re starting to look like what I want us to look like.

“We’re starting to get into our rhythm now.

“That was a good performance but we’re a full-time team and we should expect to win that game, although Elgin are a difficult side to play against and it’s a difficult ground to play at – sticky, hot and all that. It was a professional performance.

“The boys are working hard, they’re doing exactly what we tell them, but you can’t go over the top with praise because I expect that and they expect that. I want us to be that team and we want to go out there and we want to make sure we win as many games as we can and perform as well as we can.

"We’ve got to try and keep our standards the same every time we play.

“We’ll have some difficult games along the way – that will happen – but if we can play with that energy and that purpose and that speed, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Elgin City: Tom McHale, Lyall-Robert Booth, Jack Murray, Brian Cameron, Ross Draper, Miko Virtanen, Ryan Sargent, Lewis Hyde, Oliver McDonald, Jack Maciver, Kane Hester. Subs: Tom Ritchie, Mark Gallagher, Josh O'Connor, Connal Ewan, Dylan Gavin, Sam Rothnie, Daniel Fraser, Liam MacDonald

Raith Rovers: Josh Rae, Jai Rowe, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce, Ross Matthews, Josh Mullin, Scott Brown, Jordan Doherty, Lewis Vaughan, Paul McMullan, Dylan Easton. Subs: Richard Chin, Jack Hamilton, Lewis Gibson, Shaun Byrne, Aiden Glavin, Kai Montagu, Callum Hannah, Logan Raeside