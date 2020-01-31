Dylan Tait: I felt ready to make an impact in Raith Rovers’ first team

Dylan Tait realised he was ready for first team action at Raith Rovers when he was holding his own in training alongside some of the best midfielders in the league.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation with influential performances, scoring three goals in five appearances, since winning his place in the starting 11.

He was even named in the SPFL Team of the Week alongside the likes of Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard and new Hearts signing Liam Boyce after his performance in the 4-3 win over Montrose on Saturday.

John McGlynn admits he has been pleasantly surprised by the youngster’s sudden rise, but Tait felt confident he could make an impact in League One.

“I believe in my own ability, so I thought I could do it,” he said.

“I do well in training every day against good players, so I would like to think I can do even better in games because we’ve got one of the best squads in the league.

“I just need to keep doing what I’m doing, scoring goals, getting assists and working hard, and hopefully I can stay in the team.”

Tait was thrilled to get back on the scoresheet on Saturday to add to his recent goals against East Fife and Peterhead – all of which contributed to victories.

“We’d like it to be more comfortable, but it’s the usual from us, doing it the hard way,” he said.

“At least we’ve got three points and are still top of the league.

“It was nice to get another goal. I didn’t score in the last two games so I was disappointed with that, but I’ve still been performing well.

“I don’t know if the boys will agree that my shooting is brilliant, but I’d like to say I’m a midfielder that can score goals.

“I scored goals last year for the Fife Elite, but there’s nothing better than doing it here for the first team in front of all the fans, and hopefully I can keep doing it.”

Tait signed along with Kieron Bowie in January last year and the rise of both youngsters to first team regulars has come quicker than expected.

“There would be nothing better at my age to now go and win a title and get promoted to.the Championship,” he added.

Tait’s remarkable fitness levels have been notable in his tireless work-rate, which he puts down to extra work with Rovers’ strength and conditioning coach Cameron Ross and sports scientist Blair Doughty.

“When I’ve not been playing I’ve been doing running after the game with Blair,” he explained. “As much as I hated it, it’s definitely benefited me, and the Tuesday sessions are solid as well.

“On Tuesday, me, Ziggy and Jack (Smith) go away with Cammy and do our own specific programme try to make us stronger and more powerful.

“It’s obviously paying off and you can see we’re a really fit team. The fitter we are the harder we are to play against. It all builds up and makes it easier for us to play the games on a Saturday.”