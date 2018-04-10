East Craigie 3-1 Newburgh

With Newburgh manager Scott Hudson away, assistant manager Scott Lawson took the helm for this difficult trip across the Tay Bridge into Dundee to face East Craigie.

East Craigie started on the front foot looking to extend their home winning run with a strong midfield and a lively front line probing the Newburgh defence for any openings.

With veteran Allan Ramsay controlling the midfield for the home side Newburgh were finding it difficult to make much headway in the first quarter of the game.

East Craigie opened the scoring with a goal from right back Reekie who was allowed to evade several tackles whilst he made a mazy run into the box and through the Newburgh defence.

Reekie looked up and slotted the ball beyond Warrender to give East Craigie a deserved lead at this point in the game.

Newburgh were to fall two goals behind just after the half hour mark when possession lost in the midfield area from slack play was to cost the ‘Burgh dearly when Ross-Craig netted.

Newburgh hauled themselves back into the game four minutes later with a fluid attack resulting in the ball falling to McKenzie who placed a perfect shot into the corner of the home net under Dunn.

A rallying team talk at half time inspired Newburgh to come out in the second half and have their best 20 minutes of the game where they probed at the home defence looking for an equalising goal.

The closest Newburgh came to finding an opening was a MacBride header which hit the bar from a corner.

On the hour mark a rushed throw in from Newburgh gifted the home side possession in middle of the park.

A swift attack had the Newburgh defence on the back foot resulting in the final goal of the game.

With Newburgh’s defence going backward a pinpoint accurate pass to Benvie found him one on one with Warrender. The East Craigie attacker completed the win.