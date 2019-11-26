East Fife 0-0 Clyde

East Fife fans may not have got the win they wanted after Saturday, but they got the performance.

The players let themselves down in the 4-3 shock loss to BSC Glasgow, but picked themselves up impressively for the visit of Danny Lennon's men.

This 90 minutes wasn't vintage stuff, at times it was traditional blood and snotters, and the Fifers had to show their mettle against a Bully Wee side which looked up for it.

It was a physical test and East Fife didn't wilt.

Darren Young made a couple of changes from Saturday's defeat, the most notable being Brett Long's recall in goals.

Long rarely lets his side down and he was to play a crucial part in the draw in the closing stages of the game.

In truth neither he or David Mitchell in the Clyde goal were particularly overworked in a game which was short on clear cut chances.

A swirling wind and driving rain made life tough for both sides during the opening half with balls wasted and moves breaking down in the final third.

Ross Davidson had a couple of half chances for the hosts sail wide while Mark Lamont pulled a smart save out of Long.

Both sides were showing plenty of spirit and neither could be accused of lacking application.

What was missing was that bit if quality and cutting edge.

The game was starting to peter out and heading towards stalemate when the visitors almost snatched the win.

David Goodwillie had been quiet by his usual standards but found himself in the right place at the right time inside Long's box in stoppage time.

The former Dundee United striker met a cross but Long was equal to it, stopping his effort on the line.

Home boss Young said: “It was great to get the clean sheet because there haven’t been enough of them throughout the season.

“At the same time we’re disappointed not to get the win.

“It gives us a platform to kick on from and it’s good to get a performance like that after Saturday.