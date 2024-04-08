East Fife 0-0 Stenhousemuir: Dick Campbell's side forced to settle for a point at newly-crowned champions

Promotion play-off chasing East Fife picked up a point at new League Two champions Stenhousemuir last Saturday afternoon – with the sides playing out a bore 0-0 draw in front of a bumper crowd at Ochilview as the hosts won a first ever league title (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

The Ochilview side, who have been far and away the top team in the fourth tier this campaign, were gunning for three points pre-match, knowing that a win would guarantee the title – but they still managed to get a first ever trophy over the line thanks to Peterhead dropping points at Bonnyrigg Rose.

As for Campbell’s travelling side, who were backed by a strong away following at Ochilview, they were also hoping to pick up another victory as they hunt down The Spartans in fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And after they also draw with Elgin City, it is as you were in the battle for the promotion play-offs heading into the final four – with a final day shootout at Bayview a possibility with the capital club making the trip to north in what could be a defining match if East Fife can narrow current six point gap.

Connor McManus looks to win the ball up against Nat Wedderburn (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

“After spending eight years at Arbroath, it isn’t alien to me. But the conditions were, putting it mildly, difficult,” boss Campbell said of the bore draw speaking to East Fife TV.

"We adapted well however and anyone that knows football would say that a point was the least we deserved from the game. I have to congratulate Gary Naysmith and Bomber (Brown) Ferguson at Stenhousemuir.

"Today’s game didn’t win them the championship but they competed well and to be honest I thought they played for the point. That is fine. We certainly didn’t deserve to get beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am just so happy with the response we are getting from the players, it is fantastic.”

06-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v East Fife FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 32. SPFL cinch League Two.

Campbell further went on to hail the backing he and the team have received since joining the club back in February after the departure of Greig McDonald.

"I was delighted with the response from the East Fife fans since I came here,” he added.

“We had over 200 fans here today and they will all be away happy because we gave everything. They’ll be heading back up to God’s country, Fife, very happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Fife now host Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday at Bayview, and ahead of that one, Campbell said: “It is amazing we are talking about play-offs now, my objective was actually to keep us in this league.

“Dumbarton, Peterhead and The Spartans are all wanting to do the same as us, to get into those play-offs.”

Meanwhile, veteran forward Alan Trouten agreed that the windy weather conditions ruined the match as a spectacle.

He said: “We had the odd chance. But the game was killed as a spectacle by the wind. We did try to play when we could do bit that was difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t create too and we could have been better in the final third, that final ball was lacking really.

"I think it is a sign of how far we have come that we are coming away unhappy after playing well and getting a point at the new champions ground.

"We have our ambitions to try and shake-up that play-off area up against the likes of The Spartans and Dumbarton.