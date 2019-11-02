East Fife 0-1 Montrose

All good things must come to an end and East Fife's undefeated streak did just that against Mo.

The visitors headed into Saturday's fixture on a decent run of their own, having won their four previous games before arriving in Methil.

But the game could have been put to bed within the opening 20 minutes if the Fifers had taken a couple of chances that were presented to them.

Anton Dowds missed one and Danny Denholm a couple as East Fife pressed.

Montrose had a sticky start to the season but the side, which finished inside the top four last season, have started to recently show what they're really all about.

They had chances of their own and Liam Callaghan should have done better when he managed to find space inside the Fife box only to fluff his shot.

East Fife were, at times, sloppy in possession and too many moves broke down in the final third of the park.

They were made to pay when Graham Webster opened the scoring for Mo.

Ross Dunlop was robbed of possession inside the Fife half and the visitors raced straight up the park.

The ball was worked to Webster who made no mistake with a terrific finish.

Webster's opener gave Montrose something to protect and to their credit they protected it incredibly well.

East Fife are a side who'll always create chances but were limited as the visitors chucked bodies on the line.

Ross Davidson's piledriver from the edge of the box, which Aaron Lennox tipped over the bar, was the best the home side could muster.

“We had good opportunities but in the final third it wasn’t good enough,” said boss Young.

“That final ball and the cutting edge was missing.

“We played some good football up until then but we lacked the ruthlessness to put it across the face or someone taking a gamble."