East Fife 1-0 Albion Rovers

There were plenty of reasons to feel optimistic after this East Fife performance as pre-season started at Bayview.

In the grand scheme of things the results means nothing, but the performances of both Darren Young's new signings and the host of under 20 players on display shows the short, medium and long term future of the Methil club looks bright.

Young handed starts to new recruits Chris Higgins, Ryan Wallace and Danny Denholm.

Former Dundee United and Queen of the South goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet started as a trialist goalkeeper but it's likely that will be his first and last appearance in a Fife shirt with Brett Long and Jordan Hart both due back at the club.

The game wasn't much to write home about, as you'd expect from two sides taking to the field again for the first time since the end of last season.

East Fife showed glimpses of promise going forward, Denholm in particular busy down the left and linking well with Pat Slattery.

The nine outfield trialists were all given a chance to impress and, although their focus will be on the season's under 20s campaign, a few of them showed they'll be capable of stepping up if need be.

But it wasn't all positive.

Kyle Bell was arguably the best player on the park for the majority of the first half, showing a keenness to get on the ball and move forward.

But, shortly before the break, he went in for an innocent, but hard, 50/50 challenge in the middle of the park.

Bell seemed to jar his knee in the challenge and had to be stretchered off.

Both clubs switched their teams during the second half but neither had a real cutting edge.

Then, just when it looked like things would end in stalemate, Lewis Hunter burst into the box and slammed a close range strike beyond Daniel Potts.

The Fifers welcome Dundee United to Bayview on Saturday.