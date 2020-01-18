East Fife 1-0 Civil Service Strollers

Bayview manager Darren Young kept his squad ticking over during Scottish Cup weekend.

With East Fife out of the tournament, Young invited Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers to Bayview for a friendly.

It proved to be a worthwhile exercise with Ross Dunlop and Kevin Smith getting some minutes under their belts as they return from injury.

The manager was also given the chance to cast an eye over the club's under 20s and none of them looked out of place.

Plus there was room for Young to have a look at trialist Joel Coustrain on the wing and it's likely the Irishman, who had a spell with Raith Rovers, will be offered terms by the Fifers.

Bayview boss Young said: “I’ll be speaking to Joel in the next few days and see how things go with that.

“It was good of him to come over from Ireland.

“There’s still a bit of time before the window closes and we’ll maybe get one or two bodies in to strengthen the squad."

Civil Service provided a decent test but East Fife were totally dominant during the opening 45.

But for all their possession they couldn't find a way past Josh Donaldson.

When they eventually did breach the Civil Service goal, Kevin Smith's effort was rightly chopped off for a handball in the build up.

Just a few minutes later the hosts took the lead through Danny Denholm after he picked up a loose ball following a Smith effort which had been blocked.

Civil Service hadn't posed much of a threat in attack during the first half but looked a lot brighter after the re-start.

Ryan Shanley went close a couple of times but Jordan Hart was rarely threatened .

Liam Watt's free-kick, which drifted over the bar, was the closest East Fife came to increasing their lead.