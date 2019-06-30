Chris Duggan back in action for the Fife

East Fife 1-1 Dundee United - in pictures

East Fife held the Championship side to a draw in the second pre-season friendly of the campaign.

Thanks to Kenny Mackay for the pictures.

Liam Smith heads past his own 'keeper to hand East Fife the lead.

1. OG!

Ryan Wallace made his second appearance after his move back to Bayview.

2. Ryan's back

Chris Duggan works space inside the United box and gets his shot away which was held.

3. Almost 2-0

Craig Watson races back to cut out a United attack.

4. Tracking back

