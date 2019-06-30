East Fife 1-1 Dundee United - in pictures
East Fife held the Championship side to a draw in the second pre-season friendly of the campaign.
Thanks to Kenny Mackay for the pictures.
1. OG!
Liam Smith heads past his own 'keeper to hand East Fife the lead.
2. Ryan's back
Ryan Wallace made his second appearance after his move back to Bayview.
3. Almost 2-0
Chris Duggan works space inside the United box and gets his shot away which was held.
4. Tracking back
Craig Watson races back to cut out a United attack.
