East Fife 1-1 Peterhead

There was a case of deja vu about this draw at Bayview.

Just as they had done seven days previous at Clyde, East Fife dominated their opponents but finished the game with only one point to show for their efforts.

There will be some crumb of comfort that the performances are there, the side just needs to be that bit more ruthless in front of goal.

Peterhead held division title favourites Falkirk to a goalless draw in their opening game so are clearly a well organised and talented unit.

They started well in the game and the Methil men had to be alert to clear their lines from a goalmouth scramble.

East Fife broke up the park and posed a threat themselves, Aaron Dunsmore caught in two minds between shooting and squaring along the six yard line to Anton Dowds.

In the end he opted for a shot which Greg Fleming dealt with comfortably.

Play was flowing from end to end and an opening goal looked on the cards.

It went the way of the visitors.

Ben Armour and Paddy Boyle linked well down the left wing with Boyle whipping a dangerous cross into the Bayview box.

There waiting was veteran striker Derek Lyle who finished from close range.

East Fife responded well and could have been level through Scott Agnew.

They didn't have to wait long for their equaliser, though, Ryan Wallace finishing off a Liam Watt cut-back.

Peterhead had gone toe to toe with the Fifers in the first half, but it was a different story in the second.

Apart from a couple of token flurries up the park, East Fife were camped out inside the Peterhead half.

Dunsmore was presented with a terrific chance to make it 2-1 when he was afforded a clear site of goal thanks to a Wallace delivery.

The hosts piled on the pressure but just couldn't find that second goal.

Agnew had a few sights of goal, as did Anton Dowds, but again it wasn't to be.

Boss Darren Young said: "“We’re putting together some good build up play, but it’s all a bit nicey-nicey.

“We need someone to take the bull by the horns and just get a shot away.

“We had about 18 or 19 shots and only five or six were on target - it’s not good enough.”