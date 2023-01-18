East Fife 1-1 Stenhousemuir: Alan Trouten strike earns Greig McDonald's side a point

East Fife striker Alan Trouten is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the winner over Stenhousemuir (Pics by Kenny Mackay)

Veteran forward Alan Trouten put the Fifers ahead 15 minutes into the match, latching onto a smart flick-on from Kieran Millar to slot home into the far corner of Curtis Lyle’s net.

However, the visiting Warriors levelled on the hour mark when Allan Fleming misjudged Matty Yates’ cross that bounced over him and into the back of the net.

Trouten could have won it in injury-time when he headed just over the bar from a late corner kick, but the draw was a fair result on the day with Stenhousemuir forward Tam Orr being denied twice one-on-one, thanks to two saves from Fleming.

“A draw was a fair result,” manager McDonald told EFTV. “The conditions were horrendous. It was a game of two halves really. In the first half, we played some good stuff considering the weather and we created a number of chances.

"I was a bit disappointed to not be further ahead in the match going into the break.

“When we came out for the second half, we started it brightly but you have to give credit to Stenhousemuir because they found a way to get themselves back into the game.

"We had to make some changes to kill that momentum and get ourselves back into the match. We did that and we had one cleared off the line during the last minute.

“The goal we conceded was a mistake. It was down to the conditions and those things can happen sometimes. However, Allan Fleming made a couple of crucial saves during the game.

“However, the truth is that it would have been harsh on them. It was about right despite picking up only a point at home which is frustrating.

"When I first took over I made a point of saying that if you can’t get three points in this league then you make sure you get something. That is the positive thing, we are still unbeaten in the new year.”