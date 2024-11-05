East Fife 1-1 Stirling Albion: Andy Munro header keeps Fifers top of League Two

East Fife 1-1 Stirling Albion (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

East Fife assistant manager Ian Campbell admits his side are going through a “sticky spell” after being forced to settle for a point at home to Stirling Albion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fifers, who still sit top of William Hill League Two thanks to that 1-1 draw on Saturday, have now not won in three matches in all competitions after previously winning three on the spin.

A poor start at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium saw Alan Maybury’s team take the lead through an Erik Sula header from a corner after 16 minutes, but Andy Munro levelled things up for the hosts three minutes from half time when he nodded home from Gordon Walker’s free kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the second half, East Fife couldn’t find a winner despite having the better of the chances.

East Fife 1-1 Stirling Albion (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

"They started better than us,” Campbell told East Fife TV. “But a game lasts 90 minutes. We are bedding in a new system but we were disappointed with how we played early on. There are no excuses.

“A draw was a fair result. We can do an awful lot better. We did pepper them in the second half but we dropped points and we don’t want to do that at home.

“Stirling have improved a lot but it is about us and we are still going through a sticky spell just now. But we are still top and we know how much we can improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dick Campbell’s side switched to a back three as the management team look to fine tune the Fifers’ team, and his brother Ian revealed the reason behind the change.

He said: “We need to get more players forward and we it suits the players we have got here – other teams come here to defend and getting players attacking in wider areas is needed. Teams play with one striker or two at most when they come here.

“Whether we keep the system or not we will we will see. It worked okay today and we settled into the game today.”

East Fife now have another home match this Saturday as they look to stay top against Chris Aitken’s Stranraer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to this weekend, Campbell said: “It is really down to the way we play. I think Stranraer are a good team, they did well on the tele (Scottish Cup win at Threave Rovers).

"We aren’t far away. Alan Trouten will be back.”