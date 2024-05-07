East Fife 1-2 The Spartans: Dick Campbell's side end League Two season with fourth successive defeat

The East Fife team applaud the Bayview home support after the match (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

The Fifers lost out 2-1 at The MGM Timber Bayview Stadium to promotion play-off hopefuls The Spartans.

James Craigen scored two minutes into the second half for the capital club but his opener was swiftly cancelled out by Scott Shepherd on 55 minutes – with the forward grabbing just his fourth goal of the league campaign.

The end of season affair looked to be heading for a point apiece up until the final minute of the match, with Robbie Thompson sealing the three points for the visitors late on.

Looking back on the final game of the season, ace Stewart Murdoch told East Fife TV: “We’ve stumbled in these final few games and it is frustrating going into the off-season on the back of four defeats.

"You want to go away on a positive note. We had periods in the game and we should have scored a good few goals, especially just before half time.

"The goals we conceded weren’t good enough. We lost such poor goals and The Spartans didn’t need to do much to score them.

"I’m sure the gaffer (Dick Campbell) will look to change that this summer.