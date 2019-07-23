East Fife 2-0 Stenhousemuir - in pictures
Our snapper Kenny Mackay tells the story of East Fife's win over Stenny.
Two second half Scott Agnew goals secured the victory for East Fife.
1. On the attack
Chris Duggan breaks into the Stenny box during the first half for East Fife.
2. Creating space
Danny Denholm manages to work some room for himself.
3. Shot away
Striker Chris Duggan tries his luck.
4. Wide boy
Danny Denholm breaks down the Stenny wing.
