East Fife 2-1 Forfar Athletic: Three wins on the spin for Dick Campbell's team

The East Fife team celebrate Nathan Austin’s opening goal (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

East Fife made it three wins on the spin as they defeated Forfar Athletic 2-1 last Saturday at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium on Scottish League Two duty.

Dick Campbell’s team came into the match on the back of a challenge cup win over St Johnstone B in midweek and a league victory over Edinburgh City the previous weekend – and strikes from Nathan Austin and Alan Trouten sealed the three points in this one.

The opener for the Fifers came just two minutes before half time, with star striker Austin curling home a cracking free-kick past Marc McCallum.

Ray McKinnon’s side did level the match through an Andy Munro own goal early on in the second half, but the hosts managed to eventually grab a late winner, with Austin this time playing provider.

His darting run into the box saw him hauled down in the box by the goalkeeper – and veteran forward Trouten calmly slotted home the penalty kick to seal the three points.

“The first half was dreadful,” Fifers’ assistant manager Ian Campbell told East Fife TV. “They set up with five at the back looking for a draw from the off. It was difficult for us.

"When you play against a defensive set-up, you have to take the onus and it was a slog but we managed to win it, and that tells you a lot about the character of the side against a good Forfar team.”

East Fife now travel to Stirling Albion this Saturday.