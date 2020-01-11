East Fife 2-2 Airdrieonians

After suffering back to back losses, Craig Watson's 89th minute equaliser may just help turn East Fife's form around.

Sometimes to change your fortunes all it takes is for a rub of the green to go your way and the Methil men got that at Bayview on Saturday.

The point was more than merited and, given their second half dominance, had they bagged all three then the Diamonds could have no complaints.

The visitors are no mugs, and arrived at Bayview very much in the race for the League One title.

If anyone was doubting East Fife's own promotion credentials after recent results against Raith and Montrose then this performance should go some way to banishing that.

Lewis Baker was handed a start by boss Darren Young and the recent signing impressed, getting himself into a series of menacing positions.

Another positive was the appearance of club skipper Kevin Smith as a second half sub.

Given the length of time Smith has spent on the sidelines this season, it's easy to forget how much of an influence he can be.

The Fifers needed a reaction after last weekend's loss at Montrose and boss Darren Young got that.

Ross Davidson had already gone close after a couple of minutes before East Fife opened the scoring.

Airdrie defended well pretty much all afternoon but let themselves down early on when they allowed Aaron Dunsmore to gallop through their half and into the box unchallenged.

Dunsmore punished the Diamonds by sending a low shot beyond David Hutton.

Frustratingly the advantage lasted barely a couple of minutes and Airdrie were soon level when Calum Gallacher nodded home Kyle MacDonald's cross.

Airdrie were able to build on their lead and Gallacher made it 2-1 when he was afforded too much space inside the box and beat Brett Long.

It hadn't been vintage stuff from East Fife in the opening half, but they were dominant after the re-start.

Scott Agnew, Ryan Wallace and Baker all went close to pulling the hosts level.

The decision by Young to introduce Anton Dowds and Pat Slattery shortly before the hour mark helped add a spark to the side and they peppered the Airdrie box with crosses.

The Diamonds didn't pose too much of a threat at the other end as they defended their advantage.

They looked to have seen out the win but East Fife refused to throw in the towel.

Watson sent the home fans home with a smile on their faces and rescued a point when he finished off Wallace's delivery.

Boss Young said: “We had most of the possession and worked their goalkeeper which is something I wasn't happy with last week.

“To be honest we’re disappointed not to win because we showed some good appetite and good desire to come back into the game.

“That shows how far they’ve come and how they felt the game went personally.

“To keep going right to the end and not give up is a great trait to have.”