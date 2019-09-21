East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton

East Fife simply refuse to give up their undefeated record without a fight.

With Dumbarton two goals up early in the second half it looked as if Darren Young's side would suffer their first loss of the new league campaign.

The Sons have been a bogey team for the Fifers recently and there's little doubt that last season this is a game they'd go on to lose.

But again they showed that dogged determination to get themselves back level, showing a belief in themselves that, even when the chips are down, they're good enough to peg back teams like Dumbarton.

This should have been a lot less nervier than it was in the end, with East Fife denied a couple of clear penalties in the first half.

Both Aaron Dunsmore and Stewart Murdoch were brought down inside the Dumbarton area only for the Fife appeals to be waved away by ref Lloyd Wilson.

His decisions were poor and East Fife were made to pay for them when Ryan McGeever headed Sons into an unlikely lead.

The hosts had done little wrong in the opening half but found themselves a goal down.

Matters got even worse a couple of minutes into the second half when East Fife found themselves two goals behind.

Chris Higgins was judged to have fouled Ruaridh Lanagan inside the box.

Isaac Layne stepped up and converted the penalty.

Despite being a couple of goals down there was still a sense inside Bayview that the home side could take something from the game.

They scored a first at a crucial time, with just over half an hour to go, when Murdoch arrived at the back post to finish off a Scott Agnew free-kick.

If there was to be a fourth goal only one team looked likely to net it with East Fife camping out inside the Dumbarton box.

Ref Wilson finally awarded East Fife a penalty when new signing Steven Boyd was clattered into by Morgyn Neill.

Agnew stepped up and converted his 100th career goal.

Both sides had late chances to secure the win but neither could take them with the game ending in a draw - which on the balance of play was probably fair.

Home boss Darren Young said:

“It was a great game for the neutral with everything in it.

“Dumbarton are a good team and were a bogey team for us last season, we never managed to get any points from them.

“But we have the one now.