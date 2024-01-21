East Fife 2-2 Peterhead: Fifers boss Greig McDonald admits League Two draw is 'two points dropped'

East Fife were forced to settle for a point on Saturday afternoon against second-placed Peterhead, despite holding a two-goal first-half lead.

East Fife 2-2 Peterhead

The Fifers’ eventual 2-2 draw with the Blue Toon leaves Greig McDonald’s side now sitting in sixth – nine points off the League Two promotion positions.

East Fife, now unbeaten in four outings, surged into an early lead when Leven-native Nathan Austin found the back of the net eight minutes in with the help of a deflection.

Centre-back Jonathan Page then made it 2-0 to the hosts midway through the first half when he bulleted a header past Stuart McKenzie from a pinpoint Brogan Walls corner kick.

East Fife 2-2 Peterhead

Peterhead did win a spot kick just before the break when Page was penalised for a push on Jack Brown – but Fifers’ goalkeeper Allan Fleming pushed Kieran Shanks’ penalty onto the post.

In the second half, the visitors grabbed a goal back through co-manager Jordon Brown, with the midfielder curling one home to half the deficit.

And then, despite East Fife having a couple of decent chances to pull two ahead again, they were forced to settle for a point when Scott Ross slammed home in injury-time.

Veteran lower league striker Rory McAllister flicked on for Ross who made no mistake in ensuring his side left the MGM Timber Bayview with an unlikely point.

East Fife 2-2 Peterhead

“That was a punch in the heart at end,” Fifers’ boss Greig McDonald told EFTV. “Disappointment is an understatement. I'm sure the pragmatic side of me will eventually look at how we are unbeaten over a month now and that we have moved up to sixth place.

"But I think when you lose a goal to the last kick of the ball it is always tough to take. First half we were very good. We’ve handled long balls so well all game expect from that very last one. I don’t whether that is down to fatigue or luck.

"Today is two points dropped. I’ll be honest about that – we were 2-0 up at home and you have to win from that position.”