East Fife 2-3 Forfar

The curtain fell on what has been an unforgettable season for East Fife with a defeat to Forfar.

The campaign has had its high and its lows - but ultimately ended on a sour note with this loss.

It was typical of what has been a pretty dire end to a peculiar campaign.

Fife fans left Bayview on Saturday afternoon disappointed at not making the play-offs, but for some the season has given them memories which will last a lifetime.

The days of the Methil club challenging for the country's top honours are decades in the past, but the current generation of fan will at least have tales of a trip to Dublin...to see their team warm up for a match at least...and a cup semi-final to speak of.

It's been far from a disastrous season, and for a club where the main aim is to stay up, for the time being at least, relegation was never a threat.

Darren Young put together a team which didn't look any great shakes at the start of the campaign.

A young striker, signed from the Lowland Leagues, was brought in to spearhead the attack.

Eyebrows may have been raised, but by the end of the season that young striker had taken the club's top goalscorer prize and was attracting scouts from full-time teams to Methil.

An unknown young goalkeeper was given a chance to make a name for himself and ended the year as one of the best in the league.

Other players, Dunsmore, Davidson, Agnew, Meggatt, Dunlop, Slattery...the list goes on, all had terrific seasons.

Around February time a place in the play-offs was East Fife's to lose.

But, at the same time, the club's run in the Irn-Bru and Scottish Cups caught up with them, forcing the side to play several midweek games in a row.

It took its toll, and form suffered.

The first three quarters of the campaign had been solid, the fourth a nightmare.

As well as a hefty fixture list the side lost key players to injury.

It was perfect storm which blew the play-off pursuit off course.

So, on to next season now.

With the bulk of this season's squad already signed up, Young has clearly taken a lead from this season's division winners Arbroath who also kept together the nucleus of their squad from the campaign before.

Hopefully it'll have the same outcome.

Oh...Forfar won 3-2.