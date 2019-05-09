East Fife 2018/19 season - in pictures
The season past was one to remember for East Fife fans.
It had highs, and lows, but was never dull.
1. Off and running
The Betfred Cup started the season and East Fife performed well, holding Premiership St Johnstone to a 0-0 draw.
2. Dowds delivers
Anton Dowds was one of the finds of the season, and hit the net against Forfar.
3. Bowing out
East Fife's interest in the competition ended with a 2-1 loss to Falkirk.
4. League begins
The league campaign started with a home defeat to Dumbarton.
