East Fife 3-2 Dumbarton: League Two play-off push is on as Nathan Austin's late header stuns sorry Sons

Nine points behind Stevie Farrell’s Sons going into the match at Bayview, the Fifers knew three points was a must if they want to mount a late League Two promotion play-off push, and they managed to nick the victory in spectacular fashion, with Leven lad Austin heading home a last-gasp winning goal to send his side within six points of fourth spot with eight games remaining.

The Bayview club got off the perfect start on the day, when Austin bundled home from close range after just three minutes.

And they should have been further ahead by the break, but they spurned a number of opportunities in front of goal.

Dumbarton then turned the tie on its head, scoring two goals in three minutes through Finlay Gray and James Hilton, but Brian Easton quicky atoned for an error at the second goal just four minutes later, heading home the Fifers’ leveller to make it 2-2 on 56 minutes.

And the match looked like it was heading to a draw - which would have suited the visitors - until Austin once again showed his attacking prowess, connecting with Jack Healy’s cross in injury-time and looping a header over Jay Hogarth.

“It was a fantastic result and a great one for the fans, who were fantastic,” boss Campbell told East Fife TV. “That is the the first home victory since I arrived at the club and it was an even, even game.

“With the way they (Dumbarton) were playing in that last 15 minutes, I knew they would certainly have been happy with a point. That would have kept them a wee bit away from us in the play-offs. “But credit to our guys. We’ve didn’t start the second half well after a first half that we should have been 4-1 up in, but we we’ve managed to score in the last minute.

“The young lad Healy has put in a number of crosses and one of them has reached to Fash and you have to give credit to him for his scoring ability.”