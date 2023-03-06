East Fife 3-2 Forfar Athletic: Alan Trouten nets last-gasp winner as Fifers bounce back

Brogan Walls celebrates levelling the match for East Fife in the first half

After a poor start to the match, it felt much like the Fifers previous League Two outing, with the home side going 1-0 down after ten minutes courtesy of a Finn Robson tap-in.

This did not dishearten the Black and Gold though, and rather than going under, they bounced back. Brogan Walls rattled the post as they looked for an equaliser.

And they eventually got a deserved leveller through Walls, who fired his shot into the roof of the net from close range in the 23rd minute.

Alan Trouten is mobbed by his East Fife team-mates after heading home a late winning goal against Forfar Athletic (Pics by Kenny Mackay)

The Fifers kept pushing and should have taken the lead on the half hour mark, when there was a stramash in the box - but nobody could pull the trigger.

After the break, the match continued in a similar fashion, with the home side well on top.

Greig McDonald's men finally found a goal to go ahead in the 69th minute, through an own goal, with Kyle Hutton’s header bobbling past Marc McCallum in the Forfar net.

The lead didn’t last long however, with the Loons bouncing back just seven minutes through Stefan McCluskey, who rolled his shot into the bottom corner to level.

Trouten's excellent header loops over Forfar stopper Marc McCallum and into the back of the net

East Fife rallied again and earned their reward one minute from time, when captain Trouten scored a last-gasp winner.

