East Fife 3-4 BSC Glasgow

Cup shocks will always happen, but that doesn't make it any easier when they do.

East Fife departed the Scottish Cup on Saturday, dumped out by Lowland League BSC Glasgow.

The visitors are performing well in their league, sitting in third place, not conceding many goals and scoring a few as well.

But make no mistake, this was very much a cup shock.

The Fifers are pushing for a place in the Championship next season and have made a terrific start to their own campaign.

To say they were out of sorts at the weekend, though, would be a huge understatement.

Darren Young had scouted BSC himself so the players would be under no illusions about how difficult the task in front of them would be.

From the first whistle they were just a million miles off it.

BSC had an early sight of goal through Jamie McCormack but only had to wait another few minutes to edge ahead.

East Fife casually gave away possession inside their own half and were punished.

The visitors broke up the park and worked the ball to Thomas Orr who rounded Jordan Hart and netted.

There was no reaction from East Fife and they lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

With their first piece of quality they managed to get level, Pat Slattery's excellent front post cross met by Anton Dowds.

The equaliser should have been the shot in the arm East Fife needed but instead they continued to look laboured.

At no point during the first half did the Fifers really stamp their authority on the game and look like a side from a couple of divisions above.

They were handed a bit of luck to get their noses in front on the stroke of half-time when Liam Watt's corner was held up in the wind and sailed beyond Ryan Marshall.

It was the piece of fortune they needed and used it to their advantage early in the second half.

2-1 became 3-1 a few minutes after the re-start when Watt's free-kick wasn't dealt with by the BSC defence.

Craig Watson took full advantage and fired home from close range.

The two goal cushion only needed to be defended for the remainder of the game and East Fife would be safely through to round four.

Instead they capitulated dramatically.

BSC pulled one back within five minutes when Michael Anderson's long throw was completely missed by the Fife defence and met flush by Thomas Collins, giving Jordan Hart no chance.

The goal gave the visitors a boost and they continued to look a threat in attack.

Again East Fife were the architects of their own downfall, gifting BSC a third goal when Chris Higgins tripped Collins inside the box.

Declan Hughes stepped up and levelled matters from the spot.

At 3-3 the game looked to be heading to a replay which the visitors more than deserved.

There was to be a further, twist in the tale though.

With virtually the last attack of the game BSC sent a deep cross into the Fife box which the Methil men couldn't clear.

The lively Orr took full advantage and fired beyond Hart.

Home boss Young said: “It was horrendous to be honest.

“We need to apologise to the fans and the board for that performance because it was nowhere near good enough.

“Every goal was preventable."