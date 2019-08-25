East Fife 4-1 Airdrieonians

East Fife hit four against Airdrie, but if they'd scored double that there could be no complaints from the visitors.

The Methil club had started the league season with two draws but, in both the Clyde and Peterhead games, created enough chances to win a few games of football.

On Saturday at Bayview they rediscovered their mean streak in front of goal and made Airdrie pay the price.

It says something about how complete a team performance this was that East Fife scored four goals and none of them came from the front pair of Ryan Wallace and Anton Dowds.

Both forwards played key roles in the performance, though, Dowds bullying the Airdrie backline and Wallace full of energy and again happy to drop deep and kick start moves up the park.

The first goal set the tone for a dire afternoon for the visitors.

Nat Wedderburn gifted possession away deep inside his own half, allowing Ross Davidson a sight of goal.

The midfielder had plenty of work to do but got his shot away and beat David Hutton, who seemed to slip as he was trying to block the effort.

Airdrie didn't react well to going behind and failed to pose any kind of threat in attack.

Anything they sent forward was gobbled up by the impressive pairing of Chris Higgins and Ross Dunlop.

Both were excellent, with Higgins having arguably his best game in his time at the club.

It was no surprise when East Fife added to their lead.

Pat Slattery fed Liam Watt on the left wing allowing the midfielder to cut on and curl a terrific strike past Hutton.

It took Airdrie 40 minutes to register a shot at goal but former Fifer Craig Thomson's shot was comfortably held by Jordan Hart.

The pattern of the second half followed the same as the first with East Fife totally dominant.

It took under 10 minutes for them to add a third goal.

Darren Young's side swept up the park with Dowds and Aaron Dunsmore combining well.

Striker Dowds laid an excellent ball into Dunsmore's path and the midfielder finished from close range.

It was job done but there was still time to add another with Scott Agnew netting from the edge of the box.

As the game was entering its final stages the visitors managed to break up the park and net a late consolation through Calum Gallacher.

Boss Young said: “From start to finish it was outstanding.

“We had some great play for the goals and were on top because of our pressing.

“We scored four goals and it’s unusual that the four who scored were all midfielders.

“But the strikers played their part - they knocked their pan in."