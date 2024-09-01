East Fife 5-1 Clyde: Five-star Fifers earn fifth win in a row

(Photo: Kenny Mackay)

Five-star East Fife racked up a fifth successive win as they demolished Clyde at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium on Saturday afternoon to stay tucked in behind Scottish League Two leaders Peterhead.

Dick Campbell’s team, who hit Stirling Albion for four the previous weekend, showed their prowess in front of goal again with in-form Nathan Austin making it six goals in five league outings as he bagged a brace.

Veteran Alan Trouten also netted a double while the goalscoring was rounded off by summer signing Adam Lareef, who grabbed his first goal in black and gold.

And the Fifers’ assistant manager Ian Campbell was delighted with his players’ growing confidence.

"I’ve noticed it, Dick has noticed it, we’ve all noticed it,” he told East Fife TV. “I can see us getting better. I see us becoming a good team. I see it at training but it is really all down to results and we are getting them now too and you see that turning into real confidence.

“The team performance was superb and it in turn really helped produce a lot of strong individual performances. Our possession in forward areas and wide areas was great as was our defence.”

Despite the margin of victory, and having notching five wins on the spin, Campbell reiterated that the team are still staying grounded.

East Fife currently sit in second spot, having collected 12 points from their opening five fixtures. They are just a point behind table-toppers Peterhead, who also won big, defeating Edinburgh City 4-0 away from home.

"We still have another step to take,” he said. “I think we can find another 25 per cent. The team doesn’t have the ball we are super and we are now starting to look really dangerous on the ball.

"That’s five wins on the trot but we aren’t kidding ourselves on. We’ve got a bit more to go and we have more personality to find. We’ve got our feet firmly on the ground but it is good place to be.”

East Fife now host Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“Dunfermline will have the ultimate respect for us. Let’s go and enjoy it,” Campbell said. “We’ll keep doing more of the same.”