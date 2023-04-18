East Fife 8-0 Stranraer: Rampant Fifers back into play-off spots after stunning home win

Scott Shepherd celebrates scoring East Fife's fourth goal against Stranraer in their stunning 8-0 win over the Blues on League 2 duty (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

It was the first time since the 1960s that the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium has witnessed the Fifers win at home by such a margin – and it was very much earned for a rampant second-half display, with the Methil Men scoring six after the break against the ten men Blues.

East Fife actually started slowly, and missed a barrage of chances in the first half, with Ryan Schiavone squabbling chances from close range on three separate occasions.

On top of this, even although he found the back of his own net, and conceded eight goals, Stranraer goalkeeper Luke Scullion had a pretty decent game and made three great saves across the 90 to keep the score down for the visitors.

Substitute Connor Young rounded off the scoring for East Fife

East Fife opened the scoring through a Luke Watt own goal after 20 minutes of play, with a killer ball from Connor McManus too difficult for the away defence to deal with. Watt converted the cross into his own net after trying to block it.

Stranraer’s only chance of the game came five minutes later when James Hilton’s chip beat Allan Fleming and the crossbar.

After 40 minutes, the Fifers doubled their advantage through Alex Ferguson, whose composed head was able to convert a driven ball that was pinged across the box.

In the first half of stoppage time, Blues defender Scott Robertson was sent off in bizarre fashion after an off the ball challenge on Aaron Steele following a set play.

Ryan Schiavone jumps for joy after netting the Fifers third goal

Five minutes after the restart, Schiavone made up for his missed chances, as he slotted past Scullion to make it 3-0 East Fife. This is when the Black and Gold really took off. The finish marked Schiavone’s first goal at MGM Timber Bayview this season.

Ten minutes later saw Scott Shepherd match Schiavone’s feat also scoring his first goal in front of the Methil Faithful this year to make it four with a smart finish, with half an hour still on the clock.

Number five then came courtesy of a Scullion own goal, which was created by a fantastic long range effort from Brogan Walls.

The shot ricocheted off the crossbar, and hit Scullion before crossing the over line.

Greig McDonald’s side then hit six with their easiest of the day, after a run from Sam Denham gave him a free header from a corner, which the centre half duly converted.

Goals at Bayview have been like London buses for Shepherd, he has waited all season to open his home tally, and in the penultimate league game at the Timber Fortress, he got another soon after, capping off a great team move to make it seven.

The eighth goal was scored in stoppage time, converted by Rangers loanee Connor Young off the bench. His shot went through Scullion on its way to rippling the net.