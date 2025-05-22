East Fife ace Alan Trouten is SPFL's top marksman and League Two's star man
Dick Campbell’s play-off winners were pipped to the fourth-tier trophy by Peterhead, but 39-year-old Trouten was by far and away the division’s top player – scoring a whopping 22 goals while also grabbing four assists. He also grabbed two goals and an assist during the four play-off outings.
And that sensational goal tally sees him top the SPFL goalscoring charts as a whole ahead the likes of Celtic forward Daizen Maeda and Dundee striker Simon Murray.
He has also already beat team-mate Andy Munro and Peterhead duo Andy McCarthy and Cieran Dundee to the coveted PFA Scotland League Two player of the year award.
On being able to stay on the top of his game, the veteran hitman explained: “I think nowadays players at all levels look after themselves so much better than when I first started in the game. There's definitely a different culture from when I first came into the game and you reap the rewards.
"I've done it myself when I was younger. I probably didn't look after myself as well as I should have but now I'm putting in the work and I've thankfully got the rewards for it.
“A lot of people just see you as a part-time footballer and think you train Tuesday, Thursday and then play your game on Saturday but it's definitely not. Most boys will be the same these days and especially if you're playing as I am in my late thirties, almost forty, then you need to look after yourself.”