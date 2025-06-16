​East Fife agree another ten one-year contract extensions, including new deals for Alan Trouten and Pat Slattery

East Fife forward Alan Trouten with his Professional Football Association Scotland award for William Hill League Two player of last year (Photo: Jeff Holmes)

​East Fife have agreed another ten one-year contract extensions, including new deals for Alan Trouten and Pat Slattery, in readiness for their upcoming Scottish League One campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brechin City and Alloa Athletic forward ​Trouten arrived at Methil’s Bayview Stadium in summer 2022 and has scored 51 goals in 120 competitive games since.

The South Lanarkshire-born 39-year-old scored 28 of those goals last season as he helped the Fifers secure promotion, five more than in the two terms prior combined, earning him the title of Professional Football Association Scotland’s William Hill League Two player of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the No 10 signing up for a fourth season, a club spokesperson said: “East Fife are thrilled to announce that Alan Trouten has signed a new one-year contract, keeping him at Bayview for the 2025/26 season.

“Since joining the club in June 2022, Alan has been a standout performer and a consistent goal threat in black and gold, cementing his place as a key figure in the side.

“Alan’s experience, intelligence, and clinical finishing continue to make him a vital part of the squad and everyone at the club is delighted to have him back for another year.”

Slattery is another fans’ favourite committing himself to manager Dick Campbell’s side for next term and that will be the defender’s 11th season at Bayview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old’s made 279 competitive appearances for the Fifers since arriving from home-town club Queen of the South in summer 2015, earning a testimonial last season.

“East Fife are delighted to confirm that Pat Slattery has signed a one-year contract extension, extending his stay at Bayview into an incredible 11th season,” added the club spokesperson.

“A fan favourite and true servant to East Fife, Pat made his debut back in July 2015 and has gone on to make 279 appearances, placing him 13th on the club’s all-time appearance list. During that time, he’s chipped in with four goals and countless committed performances in black and gold.

“The 2024/25 season marked Pat’s testimonial year, a well-earned recognition of his decade of dedication to East Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether in midfield or defence, Pat’s versatility, experience and leadership on and off the pitch continue to make him a vital part of the squad.

“Everyone at the club is thrilled to see Pat extend his time at Bayview.”

Also signing up for next season are Liam Newton, Robert Jones, Connor McManus, Mamadou Bah, Jess Norey, Brian Easton, Gregor Nicol and Adam Laaref.

Midfielder Newton, 23, has been with the club since 2019, initially with their under-20s; striker Jones, 29, since January second time around; midfielder McManus, 29, since 2021 second time around too; centre-back Bah, 21, since January; midfielder Norey, 23, since last July; left-back Easton, 37, since 2023; centre-forward Nicol, 22, since 2023; and left-winger Laaref, 24, since last July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their new deals follow a two-year contract extension for striker Nathan Austin announced last week.

Hertfordshire-born Austin, 31, has been at East Fife second time around since June 2023 following a first stint from 2013 to 2016 and loan spells from Falkirk and Kelty Hearts respectively in 2016 and 2021, scoring 76 goals in 181 competitive appearances to date.

His new deal will see him remaining at Bayview until summer 2027 st the earliest.

Campbell’s team have also arranged a derby pre-season friendly at home to William Hill Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday, July 8, with kick-off at 7.30pm, as they continue their preparations for their first third-tier campaign since 2022.

Admission is £10 for adults and half that for under-16s.