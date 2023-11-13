East Fife are lacking a cutting edge, admits boss Greig McDonald after third successive defeat

East Fife boss Greig McDonald says his players need to start “pulling the trigger” as he admitted his side lacked a clinical touch in their 1-0 defeat to Dumbarton on Saturday in League 2.

(Photo: Kenny Mackay)

Kalvin Orsi’s strike after just four minutes was enough to seal the three points for the visitors at Bayview – with the Fifers being left to rue Jack Healy's gilt-edged chance one-on-one with Brett Long.

The loss sees East Fife still in seventh spot on ten points, now just three points off bottom club Clyde, and a whopping ten points away from the promotion places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was an entertaining game for the neutral,” boss McDonald said of the match speaking to EFTV. “The opening few minutes summed up where we are at the moment. We have a one-on-one that we don’t score and they go up the pitch and score instead through a mistake.

(Photo: Kenny Mackay)

"I have to stand here with nothing to show for our performance. We lacked a cutting edge. There was nothing between us and Dumbarton and we lost the game trying to get at them on the front foot.

“I can’t fault the players for their efforts but our quality let us down in front of goal. We had some decisions go against us too. They are so frustrated in the changing room. We are lacking substance. We need start winning and pick up points.”We pushed until the very end and I give the players credit for that but we need start pulling the trigger. We go back the way sometimes when we could go forward instead.”

The Fifers now travel to New Douglas Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off) to face managerless Clyde, who picked up a point last time out at Forfar Athletic. They then travel to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic next Tuesday night 7.45pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of that one, McDonald said: “We now have a game on Saturday and a game on Tuesday night. I’ve seen enough from this team and it will come. We aren’t a million miles away.