East Fife are on point but things could be even better

East Fife head into the weekend with more points than this time last season and still undefeated - but boss Darren Young reckons things could be even better.

The Fifers are without a game on Saturday due to the international fixtures, and enjoy their break as the nation’s only undefeated league side.

But there will be no resting on laurels at Bayview when the fixtures resume, with Young saying his side can still improve.

The Fife boss said: “We had enough chances in the first half against Stranraer to win two games of football.

“It should have been put to bed.

“We’re undefeated but there are five draws in there and we want to turn those draws into wins.

“At the end of the season we want to be up there challenging and those are the games you have to win.

“We could have picked up more points than we have.”

Despite Saturday’s home draw, the manager is delighted that his Fifers have exceeded their points target for the quarter.

It’s now about maintaining that when league business returns a week on Saturday when the Fifers host Forfar Athletic.

“I said last season that we wanted 13 points from each quarter to get into the play-offs,” said Young.

“That’s the way it worked out and 52 points would have got us in.”

The international break this weekend presents Young with a chance to allow some of his squad a bit of time off and others an opportunity for some minutes.

“We’ll have a bounce game on Thursday for those who haven’t played,” said the manager. “Some of them will also have a chance to get a little bit of rest and recovery.”